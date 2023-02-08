“It is proposed to increase the fees charged to recover the costs of delivering this service. There will also be enforcement activity to ensure compliance with licences and removal of unlicenced trading areas. It is proposed to set the fees on a tiered basis of £150 for small proposals, £250 for medium and £350 for large proposals based on area/number of covers. £100 of this fee is to cover the legal department’s costs: should an application for a licence be rejected, this part of the fee will be returned to the customer less a small administration charge. An income of £6,000 is predicted.”