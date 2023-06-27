THE Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies MP, has hit out at the Welsh Government's plans to plough ahead with legislation to restrict the promotion of certain foods announced today, saying there's a fine line between improving public health and restricting individual health.
The Monmouth MP said, “It is absolutely staggering that just a few weeks ago a Labour minister claimed there were no plans to ban meal deals. but Cardiff Bay’s decision to plough ahead with new legislation will end the affordable food item as we know it.
“Granted, I fully appreciate the importance of tackling obesity and other illnesses, but there is a fine line to be had between enhancing public health and encroaching on people’s choice.
“It is both fundamentally wrong for Labour to restrict access to affordable food during cost-of-living pressures and for them to decide what they deem to be acceptable food that we can enjoy.
“Greater action is needed to tackle obesity, but the way to do that is to educate and advise on healthy eating, not imposing harsh rules that will hit society.”
Earlier this month Mr Davies accused the Welsh Government of victimising” people for opening a packet of crisps with its proposals to ban meal deals and multi-buy offer saying it would be an outrage to stop access to meal deals and criticised the Labour-run Welsh Government for the latest in a “bizarre series” of announcements.
“While I understand the importance of trying to tackle obesity and support public health, this is a step too far,” he said.
“When I am on the go and it’s a busy day, meal deals are a quick and cheap lunch option. As an adult, I can decide whether or not I would like to have a can of Coke or a fruit shake or a protein drink.
“I don’t think it is up to the Welsh Government to tell me what is or isn’t healthy. It’s absolutely none of their business.
“People shouldn’t be victimised for wanting to enjoy a packet of crisps with their sandwich. There are plenty of healthy options available, including fruit. It is the individual’s choice.”
Mr Davies said the Welsh Labour Government was displaying “arrogance” by “churning out” a long line of ludicrous policies in recent months.
“Welsh Labour have been in power for so long and basically feel like they can pretty much do as they please,” he said.
“It has definitely got worse. Perhaps they don’t feel the pressure to listen to what people are saying after 24 years. With long NHS waiting times, poor transport infrastructure, a lack of affordable housing and soaring cost of living, the policy agenda of Welsh Labour is totally out of kilter.
“What I find particularly unfair – and somewhat ironic – is that Senedd Members and their staff can enjoy sausages, bacon, hash browns, fried eggs and other cooked breakfast staples every morning in the canteen at Ty Hywel. The £3.90 fry-up is subsidised by the taxpayer and makes a mockery of plans to make us eat healthily.”