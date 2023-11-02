Next Monday will see a cross party group of Senedd Members considering the petition against the overnight closure of the Minor Injuries Unit at Nevill Hall Hospital.
The petition, set up by Mitchel Troy and Trellech United councillors Richard John and Jayne Mckenna (pictured), has been signed by over 5,000 local residents, calling on the health board to maintain the service.
The petition will be considered by the Senedd’s Petitions Committee next week alongside a response to the petition from the Welsh Government’s Health Minister Eluned Morgan MS.
The health board is proposing the close the minor injuries unit between 1am and 7am, forcing residents from Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and southern Powys to travel to the Royal Gwent in Newport, which for some residents will be a round trip of 60 miles.
Cllr Jayne McKenna said, “We’re grateful to everyone who’s signed our petition so far, showing that local people are opposed to yet another loss of local health services.
“We know the minor injuries unit isn’t a service that residents would necessarily use frequently, but in an hour of need, it’s vital that such a service is close by, where it can play an important role in triaging patients and preventing Accident & Emergency at the Grange from being overwhelmed.”
Cllr Richard John added, “Following the removal of maternity services from Nevill Hall, the loss of GP services in parts of the county and the downgrading of our ambulance stations last year, this is yet another cut to the health services that we all rely on.
“A few weeks ago, health board bosses let the cat out of the bag and conceded that these changes are being pursued as a knee jerk reaction to in-year budget pressures rather than a planned change designed to improve patient care.
“I’m pleased that Senedd Members will be examining this issue next week and I hope they will support our residents in calling for this service to be retained in Abergavenny.”