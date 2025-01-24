The search for the bass player of a tribute band due to play at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre tonight has ended in tragedy.
Posting on social media this morning members of Genesis Connected said their worst fears had been confirmed when Cambridgeshire Constabulary revealed that musician and teacher Nick Smith had been found dead after a police search.
A spokesman said that Mr Smith's death is not thought to be suspicious and his family have been made aware.
In a Facebook tribute bandmates wrote,” Our worst fears have been confirmed. On Tuesday, we lost our brother and bass player, Nick Smith. He was more than just a bandmate—he was family. Nick had a tragic accident after going missing earlier this week.
“We are all struggling to comprehend this loss and the massive void it leaves in our lives. His talent, humor, and friendship brought us together in ways that only brothers on stage can understand.
“He lit up every room he walked into, and his presence on stage and in our lives can never be replaced. We know this loss is felt deeply by so many—his family, friends, and every person who had the privilege of knowing him.
“We ask for your understanding, patience, and support as we navigate through this painful time. Please keep Nick’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this heartbreak. Nick, we love you, and we will carry your spirit with us always mate.
Genesis Connected - billed as Europe’s top Genesis tribute act - was due to perform at the Borough Theatre tonight but announced yesterday that they were postponing their show due to Nick’s disappearance.
Fans of the Genesis tribute band have flocked to send messages of support to Nick and his family