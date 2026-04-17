Head Teacher, Mrs Kathryn Presdee, (née Everley) said that “This project was initially made possible by Monmouthshire Local Authority providing STEM resources and staff training for all schools. We were so excited to get the chance to use this equipment with all of our children throughout the school and they love working with it! Our PTFA then funded us to take part in the Lego League competition. The group who has worked with Mr Williamson have shown such dedication to this project, staying after school and using their lunch breaks to problem solve and work on this together. They also have to prepare their presentation for Harrogate where they will demonstrate their great ideas and robots through an interactive display.