Cross Ash Primary School is celebrating first class success following an impressive achievement in the First Lego League ‘Unearthed’ regional competition.
The school’s STEM Lego club, led by Mr Williamson, demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation and took first place in the inaugural competition. Pupils working together designed and build a robot capable of meeting the strict competition criteria and perform a range of complex functions, all of which were coded by the children themselves. In addition, the team developed an innovative project in response to a brief focused on transforming the field of archaeology.
The team recently competed in the regional finals at St Fagans, where they faced strong competition from primary and comprehensive schools across Wales. Throughout the event,the pupils displayed exemplary teamwork, technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and resilience. Their enthusiasm and professionalism were recognised by the judges, who awarded them first place.
Following this success, the team has progressed to the national finals, which will take place in Harrogate at the end of April. The pupils prepared and delivered a sponsorship presentation to local businesses to secure funding for this next stage of the competition.
Head Teacher, Mrs Kathryn Presdee, (née Everley) said that “This project was initially made possible by Monmouthshire Local Authority providing STEM resources and staff training for all schools. We were so excited to get the chance to use this equipment with all of our children throughout the school and they love working with it! Our PTFA then funded us to take part in the Lego League competition. The group who has worked with Mr Williamson have shown such dedication to this project, staying after school and using their lunch breaks to problem solve and work on this together. They also have to prepare their presentation for Harrogate where they will demonstrate their great ideas and robots through an interactive display.
“I am so grateful to Mr Williamson for enabling the children to have this opportunity. They are so excited about this project and are justifiably proud of their success. I am also very grateful to our staff and parents who are travelling to Harrogate to support them.”
The school extends its sincere thanks to Cross Ash PTFA, Red Sky at Night Campsite, Synergy Plastics Ltd and Wessex Archaeology Insurance for their contributions, which have been instrumental in helping the team progress.
The Cross Ash Primary School community wishes the team every success as they prepare for the national finals. Should they continue their winning streak, they will go on to represent their achievements on an international stage held in America. “Whatever happens, we are so proud of you,” added the head.
In the school’s 2024 Estyn report, their focus on well-being was praised and inspectors said it is “a key strength, with pupils feeling safe, valued, and proud of their community”. Behaviour is exemplary, attendance is high, and pupils show respect and kindness. They understand rights, fairness, and sustainability, actively contributing through leadership roles and eco-initiatives. Pupils engage enthusiastically in problem-solving, outdoor activities, and after-school clubs, which promote teamwork and social skills.
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