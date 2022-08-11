Scheme offers free rides on Trishaws
A scheme that offers people with mobility difficulties the chance to enjoy free rides on Trishaws has launched in Abergavenny this week.
The Cycling Without Age scheme is led by the Volunteering for Wellbeing Project at the Bridges Charity and aims to help people get out of their homes, enjoy riding around and reconnecting with people and their community.
The charity have a team of volunteer “pilots”, local people who are keen to take people out and about for rides around the local area, all for free.
Cycling Without Age was set up in 2012 by Ole Kassow in Denmark as a way of getting older people back out on bicycles. He started with a trishaw and this has now spread to forming Cycling Without Age which works in over 50 countries around the world.
Members of Bridges’ Community Communications team visited Abergavenny with the Trishaw on Tuesday August 16 introducing the service to local residents.
The Abergavenny launch is the second in Wales, with the Bridges charity having previously launched the first Cycling Without Age scheme for Wales, in Monmouth last year. The charity also plan to launch the scheme in Chepstow and Caldicot.
The Abergavenny Trishaw will be stored in Llanfoist Primary School and will be free to use for all, with particular focus on the elderly and children with disbailities.
The Trishaw is seen as a wonderful way of using ‘Volunteer Power’ to link up different generations of people, reduce social isolation, and bring fun and happiness to communities.
All volunteers are DBS checked and trained on how to use the bike prior to going out, and the charity are looking for volunteer pilots (over 18 years old) to join the team.
All rides are free but the charity appreciates donations.
If anyone would like to become a passenger or volunteer, please contact Marianne Piper [email protected] or call 07980 941946
