The highly anticipated opening of Brynmawr's The Range is just around the corner. Set for Friday, August 4, the store will officially open its doors to the public at 9am.
The opening promises to be a fun-filled event; giving shoppers the opportunity to be one of the first to look around the brand new store, shop the newest products and browse the exclusive store opening offers. There will also be giveaways, mystery prizes plus much more.
The planning application for the store was approved at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Planning Committee on Thursday, April 20.
Since its announcement, there has been much excitement over the British Home, Leisure and Gardens retailer.
The 25,000+ Sq-Ft store has been newly renovated and will have all the departments and products you would expect you would expect from The Range. From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.