Rugby club celebrates start of work on new clubhouse
Crickhowell Rugby recently held a sod-cutting ceremony to mark the start of the construction work to build its new clubhouse pavillion at Parc Broyd.
On hand, and on shovels, were some of the club stalwarts over the past 40 years who have done so much to grow the Breconshire club.
From left to right is Alun Tandy, Colin James, Lawrence Watts, Owen Miles, Tony Coles, Tony Bowkett and Mal Powell. Also pictured is Ed Jones of contractors G.T Jones who will be carrying out the foundation work.
The estimated completion date for the project is early to mid November.
The first recorded game of rugby in Crickhowell was in 1881 and throughout all of that time, the club has never owned its own sports pavilion.
The grassroots club began a fundraising campaign to build its own pavilion and is delighted that work has now begun. The pavilion will be an excellent resource for both mini and junior rugby teams, to host visiting teams and supporters and also help to generate a modest amount of revenue to help with the club’s upkeep.
The club is also keen that it can also be used by the local community and enable local groups and societies to make use of the facilities if they so wish.
