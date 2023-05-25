First prize for ‘The King’s Lost Crown’ went to Carys Lee, with runners-up Scarlett Nichols and Nell Back. First prize for ‘My Best Day out’ went to Ellis Wyatt, with runners-up Theo Gourdie, Ella James and Eddie Back. All of the prizewinners received book tokens along with books by Margaret Iggulden, Janine Amos and Daniel McGowan – which are available to buy at the Book Haven at Sprokwobbles café in Usk.