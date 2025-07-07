Royal Mail has broken its promise to install a replacement postbox near Gilwern, after it took one away in February this year, igniting calls for the postal service to deliver on its pledge.
Community members of Twyn Wenallt were left without a post box five months ago after Royal Mail said it was removing it due to vandalism, and would endeavour to replace it within 12-16 weeks.
However, that time period has since passed with the community angry about Royal Mail’s broken promise.
“It was pointed out that our nearest replacement post box was only 500 metres away in Maes y Gwartha,” said Debbie Field, a local resident.
“Unfortunately this is only the case if you can fly. The reality is a two mile trip, crossing over a busy dual carriageway.”
The Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said the loss of the amenity for a rural community has left them cut off from the rest of the county and beyond.
“Our rural communities already feel somewhat cut off from the rest of the county as it is, so when a vital amenity, such as a post box is removed, it makes life so much harder,” he said.
“A lot of people still rely on using a Post Box for their day to day lives, so it is vital this is returned into service as soon as possible.”
Mr Fox had originally written to Royal Mail to ascertain what their plan was in February, and despite their initial response, he too has been left frustrated with the lack of progress.
“Their response was positive, but now the time quoted has elapsed, I have written again.
“Local residents need this amenity, and the Royal Mail must deliver. I will not rest until the Post Box is back in place.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.