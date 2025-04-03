Crickhowell Bridge (A4077) will be closed for maintenance for one morning later this month.
The closure is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, from 6am to 1pm, as part of essential resurfacing work.
Powys County Council will carry out repairs to the damaged carriageway surface, including milling out and resurfacing, as well as taking up and relaying loose kerbs.
Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes during the closure period.
The closure will take place during the second week of the school Easter holidays, with the summer term set to begin on Monday, April 28.
The closure (in red) and suggested diversion routes (PCC)