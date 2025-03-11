REPAIRS are continuing to the A40 Gibraltar tunnels at Monmouth and will continue for the next few weeks.
Work has been in progress since February 23 and will continue for around six weeks, with repairs will be undertaken on a 24 hours contraflow system so that the roads can remain open to traffic.
The work will began on the south- bound of the tunnels and will change carriageways halfway through with the road closed this Sunday between the Raglan interchange and Dixton roundabout overnight for the contraflow system to be changed over
The remaining closure will be between 8pm and 6am on the April 15 – there will be signposts for diversions.