The A40 road through Crickhowell has been opened again, after the fire service closed the road A40 to attend an office fire on the high street.
Images showed fire fighters and two fire engines outside Clee Tompkinson & Francis, next to The Bear Hotel. Witnesses on the scene said they saw smoke coming from the top left window, above Clee Tompkinson & Francis.
Video showed fire fighters outside the office, while cars were at a standstill.
The Brecon and Radnor Express are waiting for an official line from both Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and Dyfed-Powys Police.