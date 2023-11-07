As Abergavenny’s Remembrance Parade rapidly approaches, motorists are recommended to note major road closures throughout Abergavenny confirmed for Sunday, November 12.
The Order will be in effect between 10am to 1pm.
There will be no access with the exception of vehicles related to the Abergavenny Remembrance Parade event, emergency services (police, ambulance and fire brigade) and organisations dealing with the loss of supplies (i.e. gas, electricity, water, electrical communications.)
The schedule for the Parade is as follows:
10am – road closures will be implemented across town as shown.
10:15am – groups and organisations taking part in the parade will start to congregate outside the Town Hall.
10:30am – short service inside the market hall entrance to lay wreaths on the three plaques located in the tunnel.
10:40/10:45am – parade will be lead from the Town Hall by the Borough Band, along the High Street and Frogmore Street, ending at the War Memorial where groups and organisations taking part in the parade will amass ready for the service by 10:58am.
11am – national silence observed, then service and wreath laying, lead by the Royal British Legion Abergavenny Branch including roll call for wreath laying
11:40am – parade to march back to the Town Hall, again lead by the Borough Band.
12noon – parade will disperse outside Town Hall.
Anyone taking part on Sunday is also welcome to join Abergavenny Town Council for teas and coffees afterwards in the Town Hall.
Orders of service will be available at the war memorial, and it will be circulated on social media for those wishing to take part.