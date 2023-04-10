Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A40 Glangrwyney between Crickhowell and AbergavennyThe road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.Gwent Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journeys.
Road closed after collision at Glangrwyney
Monday 10th April 2023 9:10 pm
(Gwent Police )
