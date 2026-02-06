RIVAL parties lined up to attack Reform’s unveiling of its new Wales leader Dan Thomas, a former leader of a London council, and second Senedd member James Evans, after his sacking by the Tory group over holding defection talks.
Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan told BBC Wales: "Two former Tories. They are absolutely packed with Tories jumping ship.
“That's what Reform is in Wales and across the rest of the country. They're people who failed in their own Tory party."
She added that every Tory MP in Wales was "wiped out" in the last general election, and Tories are "jumping ship", "trying to save their own skins" and are not "interested in really doing the best for Wales and their communities".
A Welsh Labour spokesperson added: "Nigel Farage says there are no Tories in Wales – that's because they've all jumped ship to Reform UK to save their own skins, with James Evans MS being the latest.
"And now we've got a man who was a London councillor until two months ago telling Wales what it needs."
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth called Thomas "Farage's Welsh deputy" and says there is "no doubt that Reform UK are simply recycled, washed-out Tories looking for a new political home now the Conservatives are dead in the water”.
Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said: “By switching parties without facing the voters, James Evans has broken the trust of people who backed him in Brecon and Radnorshire who believed he would provide steady representation for this area.
“That trust matters in a rural constituency like ours, where politics is personal and reputation counts,” she said.
"The Welsh Liberal Democrats are ambitious for Brecon and Radnorshire, and will fight to protect our local hospitals, revive our local high streets, and fix childcare."
Last month, she said Mr Evans should face a by-election if he defected to Reform.
