During the first half of the nineteenth century, Britain was in the grip of what newspapers would later call “the arsenic panic.” The substance, cheap and readily available in shops and apothecaries, was used in everything from rat poison to wallpaper dye. Its accessibility led to hundreds of deaths, both accidental and deliberate. In many cases, suspicion fell heavily on a family member or neighbour, but prosecutions were notoriously difficult to prove. The courts demanded hard evidence, and without it, suspects often walked free, left only to face the silent condemnation of their communities.