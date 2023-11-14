National Rail are moving forward with their work to upgrade Abergavenny train station with the installation of a brand-new, fully accessible footbridge and lifts. This project will allow locals and visitors to fully access platforms 1 and 2 for the first time.
Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: "Improved accessibility benefits everyone – whether that’s people with health conditions or limited mobility or people with children, heavy luggage or shopping. It also encourages more people to use public transport – that means fewer car journeys, less congestion and helps to cut carbon emissions.”
Rail Minister Huw Merriman added: “Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades are getting under way thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Access for All programme.
“These improvements across Wales and Borders are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network.”
National Rail’s contractor Centregreat will be setting up the site compound on Monday, December 11. As part of their work, they will be fencing off areas around the station to store materials and machinery.
This will reduce the availability of parking spaces near the station for the duration of the works. However, the station will remain open to passengers throughout, and the improvement works are expected to be completed by Autumn 2024.
Teams will be able to carry out much of this work during daytime shifts but will need to work overnight at times when the railway is closed. Neighbours have been alerted to the shift patterns, which are currently as follows: Daytime (8:00am to 6:00pm) Evening (10:00pm to 6:00am.) These times are subject to change.
National Rail are hosting a drop-in event on Wednesday, November 15 for for individuals who want to learn more about the project. The project team will be on hand to answer any questions at this event, which will be held at Abergavenny Community Centre, Merthyr Road, Abergavenny NP7 5BY from 3pm to 7pm.