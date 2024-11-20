An ostler at The White Horse (no. 14) called ‘Jack o ‘Breed’ was said to have been quite the character. He caused an even bigger stir upon his death. Apparently, after he was buried in St Mary’s Church Yard, some young men in the town, several of whom belonged to the medical profession, dug his body up for the purpose of dissection. Poor old Jack had, through the years, sold his body to the doctors over and over again for a trifling consideration. The good doctors were merely claiming what they thought was the end product of a fair and just bargain. The subsequent hue and cry in the town about the theft of Jack’s body caused the ‘resurrectionists’ to reflect on their actions and the body was placed back in the coffin.