A medieval Castle and Regency Museum have been brought right up to the 21st Century with the installation of a range of measures to help reduce the attraction’s carbon footprint.
Trying to keep a castle warm and dry was tricky for many generations of inhabitants, especially in winter; now, modern techniques have been applied to the historic space.
A Welsh Government Capital Transformation Grant for Museums, Archives and Libraries has been used to install solar panels, a more efficient heating system, thermal blinds and secondary glazing.
The measures will help to keep the heat in and the cold out, not only benefitting visitors and collections, but also help the historic structure join the fight against climate change.
Tackling the climate emergency is not only about energy sources, it’s also about buying local. The solar panels were installed by Green Park Renewables and the blinds by Jaybee Furnishings, both based in Abergavenny, thus reducing transport miles.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles said: “Museums and heritage sites have a role to play in environmental sustainability and contributing to energy saving costs.
“It is encouraging to see measures being taken to ensure sites like Abergavenny Museum and Castle utilise the most up-to-date technology to enable people to learn about the past in the best possible way for the future.”