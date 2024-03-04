This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting cool conditions with an average temperature of 2°C.

The skies will be cloudy with no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 5°C.

However, we should expect some scattered showers later in the day.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today, with an average of 4°C.

The morning will be cloudy with no rain expected.

In the afternoon, the temperature will be steady at 5°C.

There is a chance of light rain, so don't forget your umbrella.

For the rest of the week, the temperature in Abergavenny will remain steady at 5°C.

We are expecting similar conditions to the previous days, with cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers.

Keep your raincoat handy and stay warm.

