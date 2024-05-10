This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a comfortable temperature of 16°C.
There is no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 18°C.
Cloudy skies will continue, but there will be a chance of scattered showers.
So, it might be a good idea to keep that umbrella close by after all.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 15°C.
Just like today, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells.
There is no expectation of rain, so it should be a dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 17°C.
However, there will be a chance of scattered showers, similar to today.
So, don't forget your umbrella when you head out.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will fluctuate between 11°C and 15°C.
Expect a mix of sun and rain throughout the week.
So, it seems like a typical spring week in Abergavenny.
Remember to dress for the temperature and always have an umbrella handy.
This article was automatically generated