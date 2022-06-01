Pupils presented with special Jubilee coins

The Chair of Raglan Community Council, Nick Ramsay joined pupils of Raglan CiW VC Primary School at their special assembly on Thursday May 26 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service.

At the close of the assembly each pupil received the Royal Mint’s new Platinum Jubilee 50p coin, a gift from Raglan Community Council.

Speaking after the assembly, Mr Ramsay said: “It was a privilege to join pupils and teachers for Raglan Primary School’s special Platinum Jubilee assembly.

“It was also a pleasure to help give out to pupils the Royal Mint’s new Platinum Jubilee 50p coin, a gift from Raglan community council.

“It’s fitting that we should take this opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen’s long length of service to the United Kingdom.