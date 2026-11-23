Would you prefer to choose the news and information you consume, or would you rather the government decides for you?
The former allows you to exercise personal choice, judgement and agency. The latter would see the government trying to take that freedom away and instead serve you news and information it has deemed suitable, relevant and appropriate.
It’s confusing and deeply worrying, then, that the latter is what the government’s proposed prominence regime is looking to do by giving the state a say over which sources of news are pushed up your social media feed, rather than leaving that choice to you.
To me, that’s not the sort of edict we would expect in a world-leading democracy like ours, and certainly not in one led by a Prime Minister who has himself recently espoused the value of a free press.
Journalists are here to represent your interests and hold power to account on your behalf. Often, that means challenging authority in ways that may be uncomfortable or, at times, disruptive to what government – local, regional or national – is seeking to achieve.
So, we must resist any attempt by government to control our free press. Any influence of government over what journalists can publish is an erosion of this fundamental principle. This can happen in all sorts of ways. Not all erosion of free speech is an obvious, brutal clampdown. But when we see it in any form, we must act.
Earlier this year, Ministers brought forward proposals to make what it describes as trusted sources of news more prominent on social media, in a bid to crack down on mis- and disinformation which blights our online ecosystem.
On the face of it, a worthy objective. But dig a little deeper and the proposals carry serious and fundamental risks. Firstly, selection of titles for prominence. Who would decide which titles are more prominent online and on what criteria?
This matters enormously because deciding which titles receive greater prominence means deciding which sources get an advantage in reaching you, the reader. And whoever is making those decisions suddenly wields massive power and control of the information being read by millions of people every single day.
This must not happen. No one should have that kind of power and most certainly not the government - it’s for you the reader to decide what sources of news you consume, and that must not change.
We don’t believe this government intends to implement draconian censorship, but the power it is intending to give itself over the dissemination of news and topical information could easily be weaponised by future administrations with more nefarious and dangerous objectives. That is a dystopian nightmare.
It could also narrow the range of news you see. Ranking is a zero-sum game: every title pushed up your feed pushes another down. A plural press depends on readers drawing on many different sources, but prominence would push in the opposite direction.
The other big question here is how, from a technical and practical perspective, a prominence regime could possibly work for local news publishers serving hundreds of communities across the UK.
I’m not sure, and I’m pretty sure the government doesn’t know either. The obvious answer for such a regime is that it would have to involve highly invasive tracking of users with hundreds if not thousands of individual regulatory regimes running in parallel across the country. Otherwise, how could local news get to local people in areas where titles overlap?
The regime would also disproportionately benefit the BBC, the UK’s publicly funded broadcaster. Let’s remember, the BBC is already hell bent on using its own licence fee-funded digital local news services to squash commercial local news providers. And, in reality, the tech platforms this regime relies on would just give prominence to the BBC because, on a technical level, it’s easier and why would they give themselves an undue headache?
Some will say prominence is a way to take on the tech giants. But it would leave their grip on news firmly in place. The platforms would still own the algorithms, still decide how to comply, still surface mis- and disinformation - and still keep most of the value of the journalism that passes through their feeds. All the regime would add is the hand of the state on top.
We are being offered a choice between platform power and state power. It is a false choice. Power should instead move to the people this is supposed to be about: you, the reader, and the publishers who produce the journalism you rely on.
There is a better way. That means giving you the right to choose which news sources you see more of, and requiring the platforms to respect that choice. It means giving publishers transparency over how platforms rank their journalism and who it reaches, control over how it is presented, so they can build direct relationships with their audiences. And it means backing the Competition and Markets Authority in using its new digital markets powers to make sure the platforms pay fairly for the news they profit from, so publishers can sustain the journalism that keeps communities informed.
Alongside that, the government can make good on its promises to help local journalism thrive by diverting a greater share of central government advertising to local news titles and keeping public notices in local news media. But prominence is not the right way forward.
We have voiced our concerns but need your help to make our case. Contact your local MP today and be clear that you want to continue to choose your news.
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