A FLAT above a pub near a beauty spot can be converted to bed and breakfast accommodation, a council has said.
The Whistle Inn, in the countryside near Blaenavon, will use the former living space for six en-suite bed and breakfast rooms.
A report, by Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Simon Pritchard, noted a caravan that was previously refused planning permission remains on the site at Whistle Road, Garn Yr Erw and the council is also considering other alleged breaches of planning rules.
The application to keep the static caravan to be used for occasional overnight stays to support the pub, restaurant and caravan park business was refused in November last year.
Mr Pritchard stated in his report: “This has not yet been removed from the site.
“It should also be noted that there are other unauthorised developments relating to the site that are currently subject to enforcement investigation.”
The isolated pub is outside Blaenavon’s development boundary in the countyside and also within the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape World Heritage Site and the Blaenavon Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest and just south of the Garn Lakes local nature reserve.
Mr Pritchard said while new development in the countryside isn’t normally allowed, conversion of existing premises for use as bed and breakfast does comply with policies.
A condition of the permission means the bed and breakfast rooms can only be used as ancillary to the ground floor pub, which the application, submitted on behalf of Paul Garratt, stated was the intention.
This historic pub is adjacent to Whistle Inn Halt, the northern terminus of the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway which replaced the former Garn-yr-erw Halt which was a little further north. The pub has in the past had close associations with the railway, which closed to passenger traffic in 1941 and goods in 1954.