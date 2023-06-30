Abergavenny local town councillor Chris Holland has returned from Valencia after representing Wales in the International Hockey over 75’s team; marking his 29th time playing for his country.
Throughout his time there, Chris kept The Chronicle up to speed on what turned out to be a very tumultuous tournament.
During their first game,Wales were put at a great disadvantage, which saw them lose to Holland 3-0 in a very dramatic match. “At half time unfortunately we had to take our 84-year-old goalkeeper off with heat exhaustion! So played the second half with the backs fending off shots on goal without protective gear.
“They took advantage of no keeper, and it’s not nice standing on the line when an 70 mph ball comes at you. We did get the ball in the net but it was disallowed for touching are own players feet before it went in, I did say you silly billy or something like that...”
“With that in mind, 3-0 was still a respectable score against one of the top teams in or group.”
In their second game against Germany, despite the early start, Chris and the team found themselves in a challenging position with temperatures rising but still hopeful. “Germany... how we lost 2-1, I don’t know!” Chris said “we missed a penalty, three short corners... I stuck a shot wide.”
Their third game against Belgium ended with a draw of 0-0 and with the bottom team dropping out, leaving it all dependant on how Belgium got on against Germany and Wales versus England.
The final placing was: 1 England, 2 Holland, 3 Germany and 4 Belgium, with Wales placing 5th in the European Championships.
An exhausted but proud Chris said: “Reflecting on the opposition we played, all with a full squad of 18 playing members, Wales can be proud of the performance and their final position considering it was such a depleted squad. No excuses! England, Holland and Germany were the best there.
“However, I think we should have beaten Belgium and gone into the playoffs but we didn’t, so it’s what it is, Very proud to be part of this Welsh team. Can’t wait to get home for a decent cup of tea.”