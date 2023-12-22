The Monmouthshire Local Nature Partnership, which Monmouthshire County Council hosts, will be delivering the Community Nature Spaces Project in Abergavenny this winter and next spring, following on from similar projects in Monmouth and Chepstow.
Over the past few months, residents and stakeholders have been asked to share their views on ideas for improving the area.
It has been reported that the response has been positive, with the ideas now being developed into final designs. The public can now provide feedback on the designs before any work begins.
The eight Abergavenny sites that will be taken forward at this time are:
- Major’s Barn / Underhill Play Area
- Croesenon Parc
- Dan y Deri (Green Islands)
- Dan y Deri (MCC green spaces)
- The Bus Station
- St Helen’s Close/Union Road Play Area
- Lower Monk Street Verge
- Park Close
These sites have been selected based on responses received during the first stages of the consultation and where nature and people will benefit the most.
Residents, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to visit the Community Nature Spaces webpage to view the designs and share their feedback by 19 January, 2024.
The Council aims to continue managing and improving green spaces beyond this project and welcomes ideas about areas in your communities that could be considered part of future plans. To give feedback or share your ideas on community nature spaces, please email [email protected]
The Community Nature Spaces Project, supported by the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature funding, aims to improve our green spaces for nature and help support opportunities for health and wellbeing. This can be done in various ways, such as planting trees, adding raised beds for community food growing, and increasing wildflower planting for pollinators.
They will be places to get up close to nature and get active.