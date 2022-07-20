Fancy owning your own pub? Now’s your chance!

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Saturday 23rd July 2022 7:30 am
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
monmouth pubs
There are plenty of pubs and inns for sale across Monmouthshire. (Sidney Phillips )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own live-in pub?

That dream could be closer to becoming a reality than you think, as Monmouthshire has a selection of pubs and inns for sale.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for you to live out your pub landlord fantasy.

The Cripple Creek Inn, Usk - £950,000

monmouth pubs
Cripple Creek Inn can serve more than 140 customers. (Sidney Phillips )

This inn, on Old Abergavenny Road, comes in at just under a million pounds, offering a five section interconnecting bar and dining facilities able to seat more than 140 customers. For the owners, there are two separate residential flats.

Little Crown Inn & Restaurant, Pontypool - £425,000

monmouth pubs
This pub comes with a three-bedroom home for the owner. (Sidney Phillips )

Little Crown, on Elled Road, has a price tag of £425,000, offering a three section bar and dining areas, as well as five en-suite letting bedrooms. For the owners, there is a three bedroom house.

The Greyhound Vaults, Abergavenny - £375,000

monmouth pubs
The Greyhound Vaults has been in the same ownership for more than three decades. (Sidney Phillips )

The Greyhound Vaults is centrally located on Market Street, and has had the same owners for the last 36 years. It has a lounge/restaurant area and a catering kitchen, and there is a two bedroom owners accommodation.

The Carpenter’s Arms, Llanishen - £330,000

monmouth pubs
The Carpenter’s Arms has six bar areas. (Sidney Phillips )

Between Chepstow and Monmouth is this traditional country pub, with cix interconnecting beamed and stone-flagged bar areas, able to serve approximately 100 customers. There are also two bedrooms for owners’ accommodation.

Wye Valley Hotel, Tintern - £675,000

monmouth pubs
Wye Valley Hotel has a bar, restaurant and eight letting bedrooms. (Sidney Phillips )

With a lounge bar and restaurant seating 60, and a public bar seating 30, this inn sits on the Main Road. There are eight en-suite letting bedrooms for guests to stay in and gardens for guests and owners.

More About:

Monmouthshire
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0