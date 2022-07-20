Fancy owning your own pub? Now’s your chance!
Have you ever dreamed of owning your own live-in pub?
That dream could be closer to becoming a reality than you think, as Monmouthshire has a selection of pubs and inns for sale.
We’ve rounded up our top picks for you to live out your pub landlord fantasy.
The Cripple Creek Inn, Usk - £950,000
This inn, on Old Abergavenny Road, comes in at just under a million pounds, offering a five section interconnecting bar and dining facilities able to seat more than 140 customers. For the owners, there are two separate residential flats.
Little Crown Inn & Restaurant, Pontypool - £425,000
Little Crown, on Elled Road, has a price tag of £425,000, offering a three section bar and dining areas, as well as five en-suite letting bedrooms. For the owners, there is a three bedroom house.
The Greyhound Vaults, Abergavenny - £375,000
The Greyhound Vaults is centrally located on Market Street, and has had the same owners for the last 36 years. It has a lounge/restaurant area and a catering kitchen, and there is a two bedroom owners accommodation.
The Carpenter’s Arms, Llanishen - £330,000
Between Chepstow and Monmouth is this traditional country pub, with cix interconnecting beamed and stone-flagged bar areas, able to serve approximately 100 customers. There are also two bedrooms for owners’ accommodation.
Wye Valley Hotel, Tintern - £675,000
With a lounge bar and restaurant seating 60, and a public bar seating 30, this inn sits on the Main Road. There are eight en-suite letting bedrooms for guests to stay in and gardens for guests and owners.
