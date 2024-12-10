Powys County Council could be fined £100,000 for failing to hit the Welsh Government’s 70 per cent recycling target for this year.
At a meeting of the council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee, councillors sifted through the draft Powys Sustainable Resource Strategy.
This strategy will be put out to a three-month “engagement process” early next year, which will allow residents to have their say on how waste and recycling will be run in the county up to 2030.
Councillors were told that using the words “waste” and “recycling” in the title of the document would be old-fashioned.
It is also a document that will help the council put together future business cases for Welsh Government funding to make sure that its facilities are “up to spec” for the future and able to handle more recycling.
The document already outlines that there could be fewer black rubbish bin collections, and people who don’t recycle their rubbish could eventually be fined.
Senior waste and recycling manager Ashley Collins said: “Significant progress has already been made - in 2013/2014 the recycling rate was 52.5 per cent.
“Last year (2023/2024) the official figure was 68.1 per cent. We’re hoping to get over 69 per cent this year, which is slightly shy of the 70 per cent target, but it’s still showing a really good increase.”
The report explained that based on last year’s 68.1 per cent recycling figure the council would have been fined around £200,000 by the Welsh Government.
The fine is £200 per tonne beneath the 70 per cent target
Mr Collins said: “Wales is second in the world and Powys is sixth or seventh in Wales at the moment - there’s only about four or five that are going to hit the 70 per cent. The rest are doing everything they possibly can to reach to reach that target.