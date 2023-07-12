Almost 2,000 homes in the Abergavenny area have been affected by power cuts this evening.

Homes in Abergavenny, Mardy, Llanfoist, Gilwern and Govilon have all reported a loss of power.

Nation Grid confirmed a fault on a high power line which it said engineers were working to rectify.

It is hoped that all power will be restored to all properties affected by 11.30 tonight.

“We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8:01pm this evening and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you,” said a National Grid spokesperson.

What to do in a power cut

Don’t open your freezer. Most power cuts are short, and your freezer will keep the contents protected for up to 12 hours.

Turn off or unplug any sensitive and expensive electrical equipment. Electrical surges during power cuts can damage digital devices, such as phones, TVs, laptops, and tablets, so turn them off or unplug them from the mains to keep them safe.

Check on your neighbours, especially those who are elderly, very ill or disabled. Ensure they’re warm, have enough food, drink and medicine, and that any medical equipment is working.

Think community. Stay in contact with neighbours and share resources. A cup of tea or a spare set of batteries can make all the difference.

If you or your neighbours are experiencing any problems, we’re here to help. You can call our Contact Centre 24/7/365, and someone will always answer. We can arrange support with the British Red Cross to provide urgent help for vulnerable people.