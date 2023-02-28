A family run coffee bar in Cribi Walk is set to close in the next few weeks after the landlord decided the business was no longer viable.
Rosie and Izzy’s coffee bar opened during the first lockdown in 2020 and quickly grew into a place for members of the community to meet up, have a coffee and make a friend.
With only a few weeks notice, packing up of the business will begin shortly and customers have been left in shock and upset by the news.
Customer, Tracey Cruickshank said: “I was in floods of tears when I read the post.
“Rosie and Izzy’s is so much more than just a coffee bar, it’s a mental health hub.
“Anyone whose struggling comes here and theres always someone here waiting to give you a hug or a conversation; it’s a safe place.
“It’s the kind of place where all of the customers speak to each other and you never feel judged for coming here on your own because someones always up for a chat.
“I just don’t know what I’m going to do now or where i’m going to go.”
Another devastated customer said: “This is our place of sanctuary. It’s a place of friendship and people come here when they aren’t having the best time because it feels safe.”
With just a few weeks notice, owner Melanie was shocked to find out the business she had put everything into for two and a half years was coming to an end so suddenly.
Melanie said: “I’ll be the first to admit we were behind on rent a few times but times are hard.
“I was barely earning a wage from running the coffee bar but that didn’t matter to me because I had created a community of people who were happy coming here.
“The closure hasn’t just upturned my life, it’s affected all of my customers who rely on this place too.
“Running the coffee bar has been everything I ever imagined and it’s never been hard to come to work in the morning when you work in a place like this.
“I’ve had dozens of people coming to see me every day after hearing the news and we all just end up having a cry together.
“We are all absolutely gutted.”
Melanie is hoping to relocate as soon as possible but asks anyone with any location suggestions to get in touch.
A GoFundMe page has been set up with more than £1905 already raised to help with storage costs until Rosie and Izzy’s can be relocated.
Melanie thanks everyone who has supported Rosie and Izzy’s since they opened.