Poppy Appeal volunteers needed
The Abergavenny Branch of the Royal British Legion have put out a desperate plea for volunteers to staff the poppy selling table in Morrisons.
They are asking for tables to be covered by a minimum of two volunteers covering daily shifts from 9am to 1pm and 1pm to 5pm Monday to Saturday.
Sunday shifts are 10am to 1pm and 1pm to 4pm.
Staff is needed for the following dates:
Monday 31st October: 13:00 to 17:00.
Sunday 06th November 10:00 and 13:00.
Monday 07th November 13:00 (1 volunteer).
Tuesday 08th November: 09:00 and 13:00.
Wednesday 09th November: 13:00
Thursday 10th November: 13:00
Friday 11th November 09:00 and 13:00
Saturday 12th November 09:00
If anyone is interested you can contact Caroline and Dave Llewellyn on 01873 854438.
