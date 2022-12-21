THE Royal British Legion Abergavenny Branch has announced that locally - this year’s Poppy Appeal raised an incredible £36,000.
Delighted Vice Chairman, Peter Farthing, said “We are totally blown away by all of your generosity and we cannot express our thanks enough to everyone who contributed. We would particularly like to say a huge thank you to all of the stores, pubs, clubs, schools and other venues that facilitated this year’s appeal.
To all our volunteers who gave up their time to stand at the poppy paraphanalia stalls in their various locations and last but not least, all the staff from Barclays Bank and Morrisons who independently counted all of the donated money from the collected appeal tins. It was a daunting task. ”
The money was collected over the course of November in honour of the fallen.