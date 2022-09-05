Welsh Lib Dems respond to new Prime Minister appointment

Responding to the news that Liz Truss has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative Party and will become the new Prime Minister, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Under Liz Truss we are set to see more of the chaos that we saw under Boris Johnson. From failing to deal with the cost-of-living emergency, to letting small and medium businesses face the winter alone, to failing to deal with the climate crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, have no plan and have failed our country.