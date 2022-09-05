Welsh Lib Dems respond to new Prime Minister appointment
Subscribe newsletter
Responding to the news that Liz Truss has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative Party and will become the new Prime Minister, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Under Liz Truss we are set to see more of the chaos that we saw under Boris Johnson. From failing to deal with the cost-of-living emergency, to letting small and medium businesses face the winter alone, to failing to deal with the climate crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, have no plan and have failed our country.
“The Conservatives may have changed leader, but after twelve years in power at Westminster the Conservatives have shown they are out of ideas, out of energy and out of touch.
“First the government needs to urgently scrap October’s energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe for families and pensioners this winter.
‘’Then we need a general election, to get the Conservatives out of power and deliver the real change Wales needs.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |