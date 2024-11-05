GPs and care providers across Wales will be “pushed to the brink” without an exemption from the Budget’s National Insurance tax hike, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick has warned.
Wales’ GP’s and care providers are already in crisis, but the tax hike will add to the pressure by forcing small care providers and GPs to pay more in National Insurance Contributions.
The UK government provided extra funding for the NHS and other public sector organisations to cover the cost of the tax rise, with Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens stating similar funding would be made available for public bodies in Wales.
However, GPs and the vast majority of care providers in Wales are private and so won't benefit from this help.
Contrary to what Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones MP, has suggested, practices are not eligible for Employment Allowance which means they will take the full force of the rise in employment costs.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called today for crucial health and care services in Wales to be exempted from the NI hike - or risk them shutting up shop.
GPs have worked in legal partnerships since the inception of the NHS in 1948 and do not act like normal businesses. They have no shareholders, and have no ability to increase prices to absorb increased costs.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader David Chadwick MP said: “When I speak to GPs and care providers they tell me of the immense pressure that they are under following years of Conservative mismanagement.
“The decisions the Chancellor made at the Budget will push those crucial services to the brink. Some could even be forced to shut up shop. I have already been contacted by dozens of GPs concerned about the impact this will have on their practice.
“People must be able to access decent health and care services. To deliver this, the government must change course and exempt GPs and care providers across Wales from the tax hike.”