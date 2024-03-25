There is an exciting meditech cluster emerging in south Wales, with several fantastic companies here in Monmouthshire. In recent months, I have had the pleasure of visiting Creo Medical and IQ Endoscopes – both in Chepstow – and on Friday it was the turn of Audere Medical Services. With its head office based in Usk, I gained an insight into how a dedicated and skilled team provides the critical servicing, testing and validation of sterilisation equipment in many health boards and NHS trusts across the UK. It was fascinating to learn about the important work that goes into this specialist area, which helps ensure patients are treated safely and efficiently. Among the rise and popularity of numerous apprenticeship schemes out there, the sterile services industry is certainly one to consider.