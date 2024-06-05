Peter Fox MS has paid tribute to Rob Burrow following his passing at the young age of 41.
The former rugby league player was diagnosed with MND in 2019, becoming an incredible advocate for people with the condition and helping to raise £15 million.
Speaking in the Senedd, Peter Fox said: “He was selfless man who dedicated the final years of his life to raising awareness for MND, a cruel and devastating condition which sadly took his life.
“While his incredible sporting achievements will be long talked about, I want to thank him and pay tribute to his drive and determination in advocating for people with MND and the search for a cure, he was an inspiration for us all and certainly for the many people suffering this terrible disease.
“This is a man who lived life to the full of passion, drive and unmeasurable fortitude.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”