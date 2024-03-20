The leading medical device company was thrilled to host Vaughan Gething MS and demonstrate their endoscopic surgical solutions for pre-cancer and cancer patients. Catherine Fookes, the Welsh Labour parliamentary candidate for Monmouthshire and Jo Stevens MP, the Shadow Wales Secretary, accompanied Gething on his visit, where Creo Medical showcased its cutting-edge technology and discussed its impact on patients and clinicians worldwide. Last year, Creo Medical received support from the Welsh Government via its Economy Futures Fund, which helped the company create 85 jobs, expand its premises and invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. The Development Bank of Wales has also played a vital role in supporting Creo Medical and continues to be a significant shareholder. Craig Gulliford, Chief Executive Officer of Creo, said, "Creo is a great example of a dynamic Welsh business at the very forefront of MedTech device innovation, developing pioneering surgical devices that are being rolled out globally, and transforming the way in which cancer can be treated. We welcome the Welsh Government's continued support for our business and have been delighted to demonstrate to the Welsh Labour Party leader, The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, and Catherine Fookes, the exciting opportunity we have as a Welsh business to become a world-leader in this emerging field of endoscopic surgery." Catherine Fookes said, "It was fantastic to visit Creo Medical to learn how their innovative med tech is helping save lives. I'm pleased the Welsh Government's support has helped the company grow and increase its facilities, paid for new equipment, and, importantly, created 85 well-paid jobs in Monmouthshire." Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, added, "Creo Medical is a fantastic example of how the Welsh Labour government is backing home-grown businesses to create well-paid, skilled jobs. Their ground-breaking medtech innovations transform the surgical experience for clinicians and patients. Welsh Government support has allowed them to grow their business, creating new, well-paid jobs here in Wales. With a Labour government at both ends of the M4, we will get our economy growing and modernise our NHS."