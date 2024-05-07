While our Conservative team is the official opposition on the council and we are charged with holding members of the administration to account, we always strive to do so in a way that is robust, but fair and not based on party politics. We don’t oppose for its own sake and we always try to bring forward positive ideas and suggestions to the fore. We’re the group that consistently brings forward motions and questions to council meetings. In the past two years we’ve brought forward motions about issues such as ensuring dignity for men with prostate cancer, standing up for Monmouthshire farmers, improving water quality, opposing cuts to minor injuries provision and most recently, trying to reinstate the milk contract for Raglan Dairy.