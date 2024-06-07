SEVEN candidates will challenge Labour shadow cabinet member Nick Thomas-Symonds for the Torfaen seat at the general election.
He has represented the area since 2015, and is currently shadow minister without portfolio, and had a reduced 3,742 majority in 2019.
The self-described “socially conservative” Heritage Party is standing in the constituency as well as an independent candidate.
Four wards in Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon have transferred into the Torfaen constituency from the Conservative held, former Monmouth Parliamentary constituency.
The full list of candidates standing in Torfaen is:
Nikki Brooke, Heritage Party address: Newport
Philip Davies, Green Party address: Cwmbran
Lee Dunning, Independent address: Torfaen
Nathan John Edmunds, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen
Matthew Jones, Plaid Cymru address: Cwmbran
Brendan Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Cwmbran
Nick Thomas-Symonds, Welsh Labour address: Torfaen
Ian Michael Williams, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly