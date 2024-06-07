SEVEN candidates will challenge Labour shadow cabinet member Nick Thomas-Symonds for the Torfaen seat at the general election. 

He has represented the area since 2015, and is currently shadow minister without portfolio, and had a reduced 3,742 majority in 2019. 

The self-described “socially conservative” Heritage Party is standing in the constituency as well as an independent candidate. 

Four wards in Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon have transferred into the Torfaen constituency from the Conservative held, former Monmouth Parliamentary constituency. 

The full list of candidates standing in Torfaen is: 

Nikki Brooke, Heritage Party address: Newport 

Philip Davies, Green Party address: Cwmbran 

Lee Dunning, Independent address: Torfaen 

Nathan John Edmunds, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen 

Matthew Jones, Plaid Cymru address: Cwmbran 

Brendan Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Cwmbran 

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Welsh Labour address: Torfaen 

Ian Michael Williams, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly 