Wales’ new first minister Eluned Morgan has named her cabinet, with top jobs for two ministers whose resignations forced her predecessor to stand down.
Baroness Morgan, who became first minister last month after Vaughan Gething resigned, has appointed Jeremy Miles as Wales’ health and social care secretary.
Mr Miles, who represents Neath, led the revolt that toppled Mr Gething after narrowly missing out on the top job in the race to succeed Mark Drakeford.
Meanwhile, Prof Drakeford, who was appointed interim health secretary in August, will now take charge of the purse strings, returning to a previous role as finance secretary.
He will also be responsible for the Welsh language.
Rebecca Evans, the previous finance minister who represents Gower and has been in government for a decade, will become economy, energy and planning secretary.
Swansea West MS Julie James, who resigned alongside Mr Miles in July, returns as counsel general-designate and minister for delivery.
A former solicitor, Ms James’ nomination as counsel general will need to be voted on in the Senedd before her appointment is recommended to the King.
Lynne Neagle, who represents Torfaen, keeps her role as education secretary while Clwyd South MS Ken Skates remains responsible for transport and north Wales.
Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister who stood on a joint unity ticket with Baroness Morgan, retains responsibility for climate change and rural affairs.
And Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, who was promoted to the cabinet in the wake of the resignations, has been named housing and local government secretary.
Dawn Bowden, the Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney MS, keeps her job as social care minister, with added responsibility for children.
Bridgend MS Sarah Murphy remains mental health minister, while Cynon Valley MS Vikki Howells will be a new face around the table as further and higher education minister.
Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, who stepped in to fill a gap in the government left by the resignations, will be culture, skills and social partnerships minister.
But there’s no post for Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths, one of the rebels and a mainstay in the cabinet.