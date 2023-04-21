Councillor Brocklesby thanked the leaders from opposition groups, including Councillors John, Taylor, Neill, and Chandler, for putting aside political differences and providing invaluable feedback throughout the development process. “Passing this plan today will not be a victory for our Labour administration,” Councillor Brocklesby said. “It’s a victory for the whole Council and for common sense. Our residents expect nothing less than for us to pull together and turn this plan into action.”