David Davies MP and Peter Fox MS visited the £69.3m school building project – currently under construction – for an informal look at the site on Friday.
They were joined by officials from Monmouthshire County Council, including Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Martyn Groucutt, and project contractors Morgan Sindall.
Being developed through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, which is a One Wales commitment and a collaboration with Welsh Government, the school is being built on the existing King Henry VIII Comprehensive site.
It will combine the school with Deri View Primary to create Monmouthshire’s first all-through school named King Henry VIII 3-19.
Mr Fox said: “It was a pleasure to visit the King Henry VIII school site in Abergavenny to see progress of the new all-through 3-19 school being built there.
“This fantastic new facility, commissioned and started by the last council administration and being taken forward by its new one, demonstrates Monmouthshire’s commitment to providing top quality education, delivered in the very best facilities possible.
“I look forward to the proposed opening in September 2024.”
Mr Davies added: “I am grateful to Monmouthshire County Council for arranging our informal visit. As well as viewing the construction plans, we were taken out on site to look at the progress being made.
“This is a really exciting development for children and young people, not just in Abergavenny but in the surrounding villages too.
“It is one of the biggest investments ever in the county of Monmouthshire for future generations and will give young people the best possible start in life.”