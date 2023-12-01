On Lewis Lane, they met with James Falconer, founder of Vive Ut Vivas. Mr Falconer showed Ms Fookes and Mr Thomas-Symonds the 'Winter 23' collection he curated with help from a local graphic designer, Millie Evans, and spoke about how he set up his business during the pandemic with a redundancy pay-out from his previous job. Mr Falconer said, "Being situated on the high street as a business allows you to be a part of the local community. That's why I was committed to opening a space here after lockdown rather than keeping everything online. We do have a website, and we ship worldwide, but it is thanks to people in town that we continue to keep our doors open."