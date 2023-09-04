Abergavenny Town Hall and Borough Theatre fell victim to vandalism in the early hours of Tuesday (August, 29) morning.
According to Gwent Police, an unknown individual broke into the premisis around 4am; causing damage to both the Town Hall and Borough Theatre.
An investigation is now underway to identify the culprit.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “The Town Hall and Theatre were broken into last Monday night and there was some vandalism, which staff have cleared up and rectified.
“We’ve made some immediate improvements to the building’s security and continue to review how we can improve this further. We are working with Gwent police to identify those responsible”.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police further added: “Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300290290, or send us a direct message on social media.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”