Police hunt pub robber after knife raid

The incident occurred at the Somerset Arms pub in Abergavenny ( Pic from Somerset Arms Facebook )

Police are appealing for information after a knife wielding robber terrified pub staff and made off with a "substantial" amount of money.

The incident happened after midnight at the Somerset Arms on Abergavenny’s Victoria Street three weeks ago.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following a robbery in Abergavenny.

“A man went into the Somerset Arms, on Victoria Street, sometime between 12:30am and 1am on Saturday, May 21, and demanded money, whilst holding a knife.

“He left with a substantial amount of cash, no-one was hurt.

“The offender is described as white, of a slim build, in his 40s, with short brown hair.

“If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2200169401, or you can DM us.