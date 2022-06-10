Police hunt pub robber after knife raid

Subscribe newsletter
Police are appealing for information after a knife wielding robber terrified pub staff and made off with a "substantial" amount of money.
The incident happened after midnight at the Somerset Arms on Abergavenny’s Victoria Street three weeks ago.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following a robbery in Abergavenny.
“A man went into the Somerset Arms, on Victoria Street, sometime between 12:30am and 1am on Saturday, May 21, and demanded money, whilst holding a knife.
“He left with a substantial amount of cash, no-one was hurt.
“The offender is described as white, of a slim build, in his 40s, with short brown hair.
“If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2200169401, or you can DM us.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |