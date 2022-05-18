Police appeal to find missing teen

Iestyn Fullalove has been as reported missing, last seen on Friday May 13 ( Pic from Gwent Police )

Gwent Police have issued an appeal for information to help find a missing Abergavenny teenager.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Iestyn Fullalove who has been reported as missing.

Iestyn, 15, was last seen in Abergavenny at around 1.45pm on Friday 13 May, and is described as white, of slim build, around 5’ 7” tall and has short, red hair.

Iestyn was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark trousers and white trainers.

He has links to the Cardiff and Pontypridd areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2200159174. You can also contact them via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.