Police appeal for information on missing teenager

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Chantelle Baghurst ( Pic from Gwent Police )

Gwent Police are appealing for information to find a missing Pontypool teenager who has links to Abergavenny.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Chantelle Baghurst, also known as Hayda, 14, who was last seen on Tuesday 10 May.

Hayda, 14, was last seen near their home address in Pontypool at around 3.30pm.

They are described as around 5’ 2” tall, of thin build and with long dark hair.

Hayda has links to the Abergavenny, Newport and Swansea areas.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200155521.