Police appeal following Crickhowell machinery theft
Dyfed Powys Police are investigating an allegation of theft which occurred sometime overnight on Monday, October 10.
A water bowser trailer was stolen from a worksite near the B4558 Llangynidr to Crickhowell road.
The trailer is described as a single axle trailer with a pin type connection.
There was a yellow tank on it with ‘Ermin Plant Hire’ written on the side.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to buy the item, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20221011-171
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
