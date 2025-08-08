Gwent’s police and crime commissioner Jane Mudd joined representatives of Abergavenny Town Council for a walkabout in the town centre earlier this week.
The commissioner was invited by town councillors to discuss recent community tensions and other concerns raised by residents, including fly tipping and problem parking.
In addition to meeting local councillors, the commissioner spoke with residents and received an update from representatives of Keep Abergavenny Tidy on the work the volunteer group is doing to tackle litter in the area.
Jane Mudd said: “We have seen some recent tensions in Abergavenny and I felt it was important to get out into the town, speak with residents and elected representatives, and understand how this is affecting our communities.
“As well as addressing immediate concerns, I am committed to working collaboratively with our communities to build greater understanding, trust, and unity. By continuing to listen, engage, and act on the concerns of residents, we aim to build stronger, more resilient communities where diversity is celebrated and everyone has a voice.
“The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss wider policing issues in the town. Abergavenny currently benefiting from additional resources through the UK Government’s Safer Streets Summer Initiative, and it was encouraging to hear how that is already making a difference locally.”
First elected to this role in May 2024, Jane is a member of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) and represents Gwent OPCC on the Policing in Wales board.
Prior to her election to the role of Police and Crime Commissioner Jane served as the elected Leader of Newport City Council.With over 20 years’ experience in higher education and research, Jane has a background in Housing and Regeneration. She was formerly the Head of the Department of Social Policy at Cardiff Metropolitan University and is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.
